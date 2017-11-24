UMaine, Union battle to 3-3 tie

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The University of Maine Black Bears scored the game’s first two goals and then battled to a 3-3 overtime tie against the Union College Dutchwomen in hockey action Friday night.

Vendula Pribylova put Maine on the board first when she scored off assists from Lydia Murray and Mikayla Rogers at the 2:43 mark. Tereza Vanisova responded about six minutes later for the Black Bears’ second goal, this one coming off a Maddi Giordano assist at 8:37.

Union cut into the lead on Jordi Naidrich’s unassisted goal about 40 seconds later and then Union tied it up midway through the second period on Katie Laughlin’s power-play goal, with Arianna Kosakowski and Caitlyn McLaren assisting.

The Dutchwomen took a 3-2 at 10:54 in the third on Haley Shugart’s goal from a Helen Markovic assist but the Black Bears tied it at 18:55 when Vanisova converted a goal with assists from Ebba Strandberg and Pribylova.

Carly Jackson made 28 saves for UMaine (9-6-2) and Coco Francis made 32 for Union (3-8-2).

The two teams meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday.