Maine man faces attempted murder charge in New Hampshire

A Waterboro man was charged with attempted murder in New Hampshire on Thursday after police say he shot a woman several times in a Manchester parking lot.

Witnesses told police they saw Jeremy Sterling, 25, allegedly shoot a woman “several” times in her torso, the Manchester Police Department said Friday. The woman, only identified as a 39-year-old from Manchester, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m., when police received calls of multiple gunshots in the area of a parking lot at 335 Brown Ave. When officers arrived, they spoke to multiple witnesses, some of whom claimed they saw the shooting take place, police said.

Officers also spoke to residents of the buildings at 355 and 359 Brown Ave., who found bullet holes in their apartment, police said.

Sterling was taken into custody at the parking lot where the shooting reportedly took place. He was charged with attempted murder and reckless conduct.

Manchester police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence “as both parties are known to one another.”

Sterling was set to be arraigned Friday at Hillsborough County Superior Court-North in Manchester.

