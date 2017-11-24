Suspect police nicknamed ‘the Grinch’ turns himself in

Courtesy of Houlton Police Department | BDN Courtesy of Houlton Police Department | BDN

HOULTON, Maine — Police charged an Island Falls man with theft on Wednesday for allegedly stealing packages that had been delivered to residences in the Houlton area.

Logan Lane, 19, turned himself in after police shared video footage of the suspect they dubbed the Grinch, according to officer Charles Heath of the Houlton Police Department.

Heath said Friday that police charged Lane with one count of theft in connection with the crimes that occurred on or around Nov. 20.

Heath said residents reported that they were not receiving the packages that deliverers said had been dropped on their porches or stoops after being ordered from online retailers such as Amazon.com.

Police believed that an image of the alleged thief had been captured on a video surveillance camera and they posted a photo on the department’s Facebook page to solicit the public’s help in identifying the person of interest.

“Lane came into the police department [on Wednesday] and confessed that he was the man in the photograph,” Heath said Friday. The officer didn’t remember the exact number of items but said that Lane brought them back to the police station and “they have been returned to the victims.”