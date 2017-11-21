UMaine men’s basketball team entertains Boston U. in home opener

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Time, site: Wednesday, 2 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 0-4, BU 0-3

Series, last meeting: BU leads 61-40, BU 102-78 on 11/16/16

Key players: Maine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (12 points, 2 assists per game), 6-6 G Ilker Er (10.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.8 ppg, 3 rpg), 6-7 F Ilija Stojiljkovic (8.5 ppg, 7 rpg), 6-1 G Trae Bryant (6 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.3 apg), 6-4 G Danny Evans (4.3 ppg, 3 rpg), 6-5 G Dusan Majstorovic (3 ppg, 1.7 rpg); BU — 6-8 F Nick Havener (14.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-5 G Cedric Hankerson (12.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-5 G Javante McCoy (8.3 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.7 steals), 6-6 G/F Walter Whyte (8 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 6-3 G Cheddi Mosely (7.5 ppg, 3 rpg), 6-8 F Max Mahoney (6.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 6-7 F Tyler Scanlon (6 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 spg)

Game notes: The Terriers graduated the top two scorers off last year’s 18-14 team but returned the next three three in Hankerson, Mosely and Scanlon. Scanlon had 15 points, three steals and two assists in just 20 minutes in the Terriers’ win over UMaine a year ago and Mosely had 15 points and four assists. Stojiljkovic is shooting 82.4 percent from the floor including 12-for-12 inside the 3-point arc. UMaine coach Bob Walsh is 3-0 in home openers. Senior Er’s first career double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) in the Black Bears’ 69-68 overtime loss to Sacred Heart on Saturday in the consolation game at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament earned him an all-tourney spot.