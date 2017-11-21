Former town manager heading to trial on theft charges

OGUNQUIT, Maine — A former town manager in Maine is headed for trial on charges that he collected illegitimate parking fees.

The Portland Press Herald reports that former Ogunquit town manager Thomas Fortier is accused of pocketing $400 collected at town parking lots on July 4, 2016, after they were supposed to stop taking payment. Investigators say he had teenage town workers who were on his baseball team collect the money.

Fortier resigned in February under a deal that allowed him to be paid until June.

His trial is scheduled to start Monday.