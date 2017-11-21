Police: Stolen car hits utility pole, knocks out power in Brewer

Brewer police said they have located a car reported stolen that was involved in a hit and run accident Tuesday evening.

Police said they don’t believe any juveniles are currently in danger, according to the department’s Facebook page, and would not release any further information following a call to the station.

Witnesses told police they saw a child screaming “help” in the car, which hit a utility pole on Summer Street, according to Fox 22. The car, a Hyundai Accent, allegedly fled the scene.

Emera Maine’s outage map reported seven customers without power on Summer and Wilson streets as the result of a car hitting a utility pole just before 6 p.m.

