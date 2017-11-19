UMaine men’s basketball drops finale at Hall of Fame tourney

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — E.J. Anosike’s tip-in basket with 2:52 remaining in overtime gave Sacred Heart the lead for good as the Pioneers held on to beat the University of Maine men’s basketball team 69-68 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday.

Ilker Er led the way for the Black Bears (0-4) with a double-double, posting 20 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Calixte tossed in 18 points in 41 minutes.

Ilija Stojiljkovic also contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Andrew Fleming chipped in with 11 points.

Ir was named to the Springfield Bracket All-Tournament Team.

UMaine shot only 15 percent from the 3-point arc (4-for-26) and was outrebounded 47-38.

Joseph Lopez paced a balanced effort for Sacred Heart (1-3) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Mario Matasovic, Zach Radz and Alex Watson chipped in with 10 points apiece, while Charles Tucker and Anosike added eight points each.

So. Alabama 68, Maine 46

At Uncasville, Conn., South Alabama used a 15-4 first-half run to build a 10-point halftime lead en route to the win over Maine at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday night.

South Alabama (2-2) was led by the duo of Josh Ajayi and Rodrick Sykes, who netted 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Aaron Calixte finished with 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting, while Trae Bryant also tallied double-figures with 10 points for the Black Bears. Andrew Fleming and Ilker Er each added seven points. Danny Evans brought down a career-high nine rebounds.