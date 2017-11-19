Police bust underage drinking party in Maine after accidental 911 call

YORK, Maine — Police in York, Maine, say a tactical team responded when a man brandished a gun after officers broke up an underage drinking party.

Police tell the Portsmouth Herald that the man apparently became agitated early Sunday when police foiled the party because of an accidental 911 call.

Police arrested a woman for furnishing alcohol to minors when they responded to the 911 call. They were called a second time about a man pointing a gun.

Police say the incident ended peacefully when 36-year-old Joseph David Coreau, of Kittery, emerged from the attic where he was hiding. He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He was being held at the York County Jail. It was not known if he had a lawyer.

