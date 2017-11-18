Marshwood outscores Skowhegan for ‘A’ football crown

PORTLAND, Maine — The Marshwood Hawks ended their high school football season as it began, by putting on a prolific scoring exhibition in a victory against the same opponent.

The South Berwick juggernaut amassed 493 yards of total offense amid rainy conditions at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday night and earned its third Class B state championship in the last four years with a 63-20 victory over Skowhegan.

Marshwood, which had defeated Skowhegan 55-12 during Week 1 of the regular season, finished with a 12-0 record.

“It’s just great,” said Marshwood senior co-captain Kyle Glidden. “We’ve had (coach) Alex Rotsko to lead us to all three of those state championship games. He prepares us well and we’ve been able to create a little legacy here and finish exactly how we wanted to.”

Skowhegan wound up 7-4.

Glidden led a balanced Marshwood offense, rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while also throwing a scoring pass and making a touchdown reception. Reserve running back Matthew Goodwin chipped in 124 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.

The Hawks, who rushed for 293 yards, also had 203 passing yards, with starting quarterback Tommy Springer passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Eight different players scored for Marshwood.

“We had confidence going in, we knew the abilities all our players have,” said Glidden. “We heard a lot about how their defense had improved but we just pretended like we had never played them before and went out and executed.”

Skowhegan quarterback Marcus Christopher passed for 195 yards and two touchdowns but was harassed by a Marshwood defense led by junior Ian Dares that recorded four quarterback sacks.

Marshwood needed just three plays to march 77 yards with their second possession, with Glidden involved in all three plays. First he broke off a 34-yard run on a wide play to the right, then caught a 19-yard pass from Springer to move the ball to the Skowhegan 24.

Springer passed to Glidden in the right flat on the next play, and Glidden used a spin move around a defender to cover the final 5 yards to give Marshwood a 6-0 lead.

The Hawks got the ball back two plays after the kickoff when Cameron Fischer stripped the ball from Skowhegan’s Jon Bell and Maxwell Horton recovered at the Indians’ 33.

Glidden threw a halfback option pass to Samuel Cartmill for the touchdown on the next play, then rushed for the two-point conversion to give the Hawks a 14-0 lead with 4:41 left in the first period.

Skowhegan struck back with the big play as Bell returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Christopher passed to Sean Savage for the two-point conversion to pull the Indians within 14-8.

Skowhegan drove to the Marshwood 24 on its next possession before giving up the ball on downs. The Hawks responded with a 76-yard scoring drive that was fueled by Glidden’s 27-yard run inside Indians territory and capped off by Springer’s 12-yard scoring run around left end with 7:543 left before intermission.

Springer ran for the two-point conversion to make it 20-8.

A 55-yard run to the Skowhegan 2 by Goodwin on the first play of Marshwood’s next possession led to a 1-yard run scoring run by Connor Nickerson that extended the Hawks’ lead to 29-8 with five minutes to go before halftime.

Christopher hit Colby Miller for a 43-yard gain on the first play after the kickoff, then found Cam Barnes with a 9-yard touchdown strike on the next play as Skowhegan rallied within 29-14.

A 41-yard scoring pass from Springer to Jayke Longarini — who emerged from a crowd to run the final 10 yards to the end zone — pushed Marshwood’s lead back to 35-14 with 1:28 left in the half.

A quarterback sack and a holding penalty pinned Skowhegan near its goal line at the outset of the second half. But one play later Christopher passed to an open Barnes over the middle and the senior wide receiver outran the defense to the end zone for a 94-yard touchdown play that drew the Indians back within 35-20 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

But Skowhegan’s defense, which had not allowed a touchdown in more than seven quarters entering the contest, could not stop Marshwood.

Goodwin soon ripped off his second long run of the night, this one for a 64-yard touchdown, and Glidden followed with a 42-yard sprint up the middle to the end zone on Marshwood’s next possession to give the Hawks a 50-20 cushion with 5:04 left in the third.

Christopher and the Indians tried to come back through the air, but Marshwood’s Joseph Taran returned an interception — only Christopher’s second pick since throwing three during the earlier meeting with the Hawks — 35 yards for a touchdown to make it 57-20.

Backup quarterback Connor Caverly threw an 80-yard touchdown strike to Trevor Chase for Marshwood’s final touchdown.