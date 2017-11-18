Monday, Nov. 20, 2017: Reject Republican tax plan, listen to Sen. Smith’s words, we have fallen

We have fallen

The 1950s and early 1960s were the last vestiges of our Judeo-Christian values. They thus possessed some innocence amid the evil of the day. In 1961, the holy could still influence the secular, as when Bobby Vee sang “Take Good Care of my Baby”: “My tears are falling ‘cause you’ve taken her away … let your love surround her … if I’d been true.” In a song today, we’d expect the errant, spurned beau to reverse the blame and spew wrathful revenge.

Back then, the police at one’s door shamed the guilty, the family and the neighborhood. Today, lawbreaking and prison time are rites of passage.

Back then, children learned respect. The schools taught the three R’s and the classics. We reasoned with intellect and truth. God was acknowledged in the Pledge of Allegiance, the Lord’s Prayer and the names of the school vacations. In school, we sang 19th-century American classics, “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “We Gather Together” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Today, bratty behavior is tolerated.

All levels of “education” babysit and brainwash our precious young with every possible lack of education. We reason with emotion. The schools teach paganism, anti-American ideologies, deconstructionism and other dreadful deceits. They’ve produced snowflakes and social justice warriors who, thinking themselves educated, are worse than ignorant. In adopting Saul Alinsky behavior, they’ve debased themselves, rejected truth and logic and forfeited adulthood.

We once rued our depravities. Now we celebrate them. How far we have fallen.

Elizabeth Hutchins

Bangor

Listen to Sen. Smith’s words

I am not an expert scholar on the political life of Sen. Margaret Chase Smith. My knowledge of Smith’s life comes mostly from the stories that my dad told me as a child growing up in Skowhegan in the 1960s during her tenure as a senator.

Smith left many legacies in U.S. politics: first woman to be elected to the House and the Senate, her steadfast independence, her expertise in military and aeronautics, to name just a few.

Arguably, Smith’s most significant legacy was the “Declaration of Conscience,” a 15-minute speech delivered on June 1, 1950, endorsing freedom of speech and denouncing the fear, hate and bigotry permeating the nation’s political climate as a result of McCarthyism.

Once again, the foundations of our democracy are being challenged. It’s time for leaders in both chambers of Congress to stop “playing directly into the Communist design of confuse, divide and conquer.”

Congress would do well to act now — before it is too late — on the mandate of Smith, from 67 years ago:

“It is high time that we stopped thinking politically as Republicans and Democrats about elections and started thinking patriotically as Americans about national security based on individual freedom. It is high time that we all stop being tools and victims of totalitarian techniques — techniques that, if continued here unchecked, will surely end what we have come to cherish as the American way of life.”

Mary Callan

Belgrade

Reject GOP tax plan

Welcome to the first annual hunger games. This event starts with the House tax proposal that would give tax cuts to the wealthy, their heirs and corporations. President Donald Trump, his family and his Cabinet members will all benefit. Sen. Susan Collins said what tax proposals she does not support and that she supports tax “reform,” but what does this mean to someone like me? Rep. Bruce Poliquin supports the bill and as usual is unconcerned about the suffering it will create in the lives of those he was elected to represent.

The tax cuts for the wealthy will increase the deficit, and Republicans are looking for ways to offset the cuts by removing the deductions we use for our medical expenses, state and local taxes, mortgages, and childcare. Next on the chopping block are Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, programs we worked and paid into.

What the congressmen don’t mention is that the breaks for us have a time limit on them, but the tax cuts for the wealthy are permanent. That’s why it is incumbent upon all of us to speak the truth to power and ask Poliquin and Collins to reject this tax bill. Maine lives depend on it.

And right now, unless we all rise up, show up and call our elected officials, the odds are not in our favor.

Norman Huard

Winterport