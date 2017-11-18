Maine horse euthanized after being hit by car, truck

LITTLETON, Maine — State police say a horse had to be euthanized after it ran into a road and was struck by a car and a truck in Littleton.

Authorities say the collisions happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday. Sixty-eight-year-old Brian McDougal, of New Sweden, was driving his car when the horse ran into the road and hit the passenger side. Shortly after, a trailer truck driven by 35-year-old Geary Bonville, of Presque Isle, struck the animal.

The horse’s owner had it dispatched by a neighbor because of the injuries it suffered.

