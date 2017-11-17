Senior propels Thomas men past UM-Machias

WATERVILLE, Maine — Senior Carlos Gonzalez tallied 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 blocks for a triple-double as the Thomas College men’s basketball team defeated the University of Maine at Machias 85-67 in the opening game of the Charlie Ryan Classic on Friday night at Larry Mahaney Gymnasium.

Early in the second half, the Terriers’ offense put the pressure on as Matt Allen and John Morgan combined for 27 of 51 points to help Thomas pull away.

Demetris Webster provided a late spark off the bench for Thomas as he dished out six assists. Jesse Gray added 16 points in the half for the Clippers as it was not enough to keep his team within reach.

Morgan scored 16 points and pulled down 12 boards for Thomas (1-0) while Allen finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Gray led the UMM Clippers (2-3) with 21 points and eight boards while Thompson netted 12 points and 13 rebounds.

UMFK 79, Point Park 76

At Buffalo, N.Y., the University of Maine at Fort Kent came back from 14 down in the first half to defeat NAIA foe Point Park University on the opening night of the Cole’s Classic hosted by Buffalo State University.

Troy Williams hit a 3-point shot from the right wing with one second remaining to give UMFK the victory.

UMFK slowly chipped into Point Park’s second-half lead and a Williams 3-pointer cut the lead to 54-51 with 13 minutes to go. With Point Park leading 72-66 with three minutes to go, UMFK’s Anthony Knight then scored the next eight Bengal points to give UMFK its first lead 74-73 with 1:25 left.

UMFK’s Tom Enerva scored after a Point Park free throw but Daniel King scored for Point Park to tie it at 76.

UMFK ran the clock down to 10 seconds and put the ball in Knight’s hands who penetrated the top of the zone and kicked out to Williams for the game winner.

Enerva led five Bengals in double figures with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Knight had 15 points and six assists. Williams had 12, while Travis Harlin had 13. Larry Wickett had his first double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky 78, East Tennessee State 61

At Lexington, Ky., Quade Green scored a career-high 21 points, Kevin Knox had 17 points with 10 rebounds and No. 7 Kentucky overcame an early deficit to run away from East Tennessee State 78-61 on Friday night.

Bouncing back from Tuesday’s 65-61, Champions Classic loss to No. 4 Kansas required the Wildcats (3-1) overcoming an 18-8 first-half hole. Green took charge to score 10 of their next 12 points to cut the lead to 23-20, and Hamidou Diallo and Wenyen Gabriel combined for 11 of the next 16 as Kentucky outscored ETSU 28-12 over the final 10:05 for a 36-30 halftime lead.

The Wildcats kept rolling behind defense that held the Buccaneers (1-2) to 32 percent shooting, including just 10 of 36 (28 percent) in the second half. They also owned the paint (38-22), fast break points (14-2) and registered eight blocks to win their first game of the Adolph Rupp Classic.

Green made 9 of 13 from the field to top his previous high of 15 points on Sunday against Vermont.

Peter Jurkin had 17 points and David Burrell 11 for ETSU.

Women’s Basketball

Colby 52, UMass Boston 48

At Dartmouth, Mass., Haley Driscoll scored 20 points and Sarah Hancock had key plays in the closing seconds to help the Colby Mules to a season-opening win over University of Massachusetts at Boston at the UMass Dartmouth Tournament.

The Mules take on UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday at 2 p.m. in what is now the championship The Beacons took a 34-33 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Mules (1-0) scored 19 points in the final 10 minutes to pull out the win.

Ainsley Burns added 12 points for Colby and Joie Grassi paced the Beacons with 13.