Missing man found dead in woods likely hit by truck, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — The state medical examiner has determined that a man whose body was found decomposing in woods on the outskirts of Portland earlier this week was killed by blunt force trauma consistent with being hit by a car, police said Thursday.

Edward Blumenthal was found dead near the side of the road in a grove of trees between the Stroudwater River and outer Congress Street on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Portland resident had been missing since September, but police were not initially able to determine a cause of death because of the state of his corpse.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around his death, but now believe that Blumenthal was likely hit by a truck or some other large vehicle near the intersection of Congress and Fore streets. The vehicle was likely traveling in the same direction that Blumenthal was walking, a police spokesman said.

Blumenthal was last seen alive on Sept. 9. His cell phone was found with his body and was in service until Sept. 10 when its battery died, according Lt. Robert Martin.

Blumenthal was white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds, Martin said in a written statement. He had blue eyes, short brown hair with touches of gray and was wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans at the time of his death.

Police ask anyone with information about the death to call the Portland police traffic division at (207) 874-8909.

