Cops: Maine man crashes car with daughter inside after high speed chase

PORTLAND, Maine — A young Biddeford father was arrested early Thursday morning after blowing by a police cruiser at 111 miles per hour, crashing his SUV and running off into some nearby woods, leaving his 2-year-old daughter strapped into a car seat, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, only days after he was released from a jail stint for domestic violence charges, Michael Messier sped by a marked police car on the Maine turnpike in Portland, police said.

The 25-year-old refused to stop for Trooper Gavin Hagar and sped on for several miles before losing control of his car near the Saco exit and careening down an embankment, said state police spokesman Stephen McCausland.

After crashing, Messier “fled” into the woods leaving his young daughter alone in the car. McCausland said. The vehicle’s airbags deployed, but the girl was not injured and was reunited with her mother after a quick check-up at a hospital.

But Messier kept running from state troopers and police from the Saco and Biddeford departments for hours, before being arrested trying to flag down passing cars near the crash site around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the statement.

Police said they charged him with eluding an officer and violating bail. More charges are expected, according to McCausland.

Messier got mild hypothermia while police were looking for him and was transported to the Biddeford hospital before being taken back to the York County Jail, McCausland said.

