Pitchers highlight UMaine baseball recruiting class

Six right-handed pitchers, a catcher, two outfielders and a shortstop comprise the 10-player baseball recruiting class announced Wednesday by University of Maine head coach Nick Derba.

The athletes represent six different states — Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Florida and Alabama — and will begin their UMaine careers with the 2019 season.

“The 2018 class shows a very high degree of potential,” said Derba. “We are extremely excited to see these young men develop in the Black Bear program and continue our tradition of competing at high levels. This year’s class shows promise to take over the large shoes that our current senior class will be leaving behind.”

Joining the pitching staff in UMaine’s recruiting Class of 2018 are Alexey Linsenmeyer from Fairfield, Connecticut; Tyler Marinaccio from Plainfield, New York; Christopher “Slinky” Mederos from Miami, Florida; Nicholas Sanicola from North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Jacob Small from Haddonfield, New Jersey; and Dillon Stimpson from Fairfield, Connecticut.

Other recruits are Ryan Turenne, a catcher from Lynn, Massachusetts, via Bridgton Academy; Michael Sabatine, an outfielder from Fairport, New York; Jake Roper, an outfielder from Bethel, Connecticut; and shortstop Jeffrey Omohundro from Dothan, Alabama.

“We have a strong mix of good velocity and command in the pitching staff and power and speed in the incoming position players,” Derba said. “All of the new Black Bears bring a strong sense of hard work and attention to detail that is paramount to the culture of this program.”

Among the pitchers, Stimpson originally committed to and attended the University of Connecticut, but the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder transferred after his freshman season to Bryant and Stratton Community College in Virginia where he will play next spring.

“Dillon brings a different element to this class,” said Derba. “His low three-quarters delivery brings a high degree of deception that can fit into any role ranging from a starter to closer. He shows a lot of depth on his fastball with very good off-speed (pitches).”

Mederos continues the run of players from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami to UMaine, where he will join former high school teammates Danny Casals, Nick Silva and Hernen Sardinas on the Black Bears’ roster.

“(Christopher Columbus) coach Joe Webber has developed many standouts who have come to Maine and succeeded at a high level,” said Derba. “Slinky commands three pitches with an above-average slider.”

Linsenmeyer, at 6-4, 185, ranks among the top players in Connecticut, according to Perfect Game.

“We are excited in the talents that Lex brings to the program,” said Derba. “He has the ability to run the fastball up to the high 80s, with good off-speed and very good command. He is a hard worker who comes from an excellent program that has won at the highest levels.”

Sanicola struck out 49 batters in 48 innings with a 2.01 earned run average last spring at North Attleboro High School as well as batting .415, while Small was an all-conference pitcher last spring and will be a three-year varsity starter at Haddonfield (N.J.) Memorial High School.

Among the incoming field-position players, Omohundro currently attends Gulf Coast State, a junior college in Panama City, Florida, where he plays shortstop as a freshman.

“Jeff is coming from an excellent program in Gulf Coast State,” said Derba. “He will be able to bring a high degree of experience to an already veteran-laden infield. His strong arm and athleticism will help keep our infield strong and consistent.”

Roper, who attends The Canterbury School in New Milford, Connecticut, logged a.361 career prep batting average and also is a four-year high school starter at quarterback.

“Jake is a superb athlete who fits the mold of a prototypical outfielder,” said Derba. “He showcases a strong arm, good speed and power that should be a presence in the lineup from day one.”

Sabatine is ranked the No. 5 prep outfielder in New York,

“Michael brings an element of speed and hard work that is hard to find,” said Derba. “He plays an excellent outfield and causes havoc on the basepaths. I look forward to watching Mike develop into a prolific run scorer.”

Turenne batted .519 with three home runs and 18 RBIs as a postgraduate at Bridgton Academy this fall.

“Ryan showcases a very good stick from the left side of the plate with an ability to put the ball out of the park,” Derba said. “Most importantly, he has shown the ability to handle a staff and be very good behind the plate.”