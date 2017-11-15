Hall-Dale’s Colin Roy earns national AD honor

Colin Roy, athletic administrator at Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale, has been awarded an NFHS Citation by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The NFHS Citations are presented annually to outstanding athletic directors in recognition of contributions to interscholastic athletics at the local, state and national levels. State associations nominate athletic directors for NFHS Citations, and the NFHS Board of Directors approves recipients.

Roy has more than 40 years of experience in Maine as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator. Roy began his career as a substitute teacher in 1975 before moving to Hall-Dale Middle and High School in Farmingdale in 1976. It was at Hall-Dale where Roy first became an athletic administrator in 1989, a position he held until 1996 when he took a similar post at Mount Ararat High School in Topsham.

Roy retired in 2012 after 37 years in education, only to return to Hall-Dale in 2014 as the athletic director. While at Hall-Dale, Roy has implemented many programs, including a postseason assessment tool for coaches and students, an academic reporting system and an emergency medical policy.

Roy also was instrumental in creating the Hallowell High School/Hall-Dale High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Roy also served as president of the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference in 2003-04 and has chaired or co-chaired the KVAC soccer, lacrosse, indoor track and swimming committees.

At the state level, Roy served on the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association executive committee for seven years, including a term as president in 2009.

From 1997 to 2009, Roy was a member of the Maine Principals’ Association’s lacrosse committee and served on the MPA sports medicine committee from its inception until 2012.

An National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association member since 1989, Roy has attended eight national conferences and was Maine’s representative to the NIAAA Delegate Assembly in 2004 and 2005.

Roy was presented the MIAAA Outstanding Achievement Award in 2004, the MIAAA President’s Award in 2010 and the MIAAA 25-year Service Recognition Award in 2016.

In addition, Mount Ararat High School created the Colin A. Roy Award, which is given to senior student-athletes who participated in three sports for four years.

