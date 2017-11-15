Politics
November 16, 2017
Former mayor of Lewiston and Auburn files to run for governor

By Christopher Cousins, BDN Staff

John Jenkins, the former mayor of Lewiston and then Auburn, will run for governor as an independent, according to a filing with the Maine Ethics Commission.

Jenkins, who has not yet publicly announced his campaign, filed as a privately financed candidate on Monday.

In addition to separate stints as mayor of the Twin Cities, Jenkins is a former one-term Democratic state senator. He won the Senate District 21 seat against a Republican incumbent in 1995 to become Maine’s first African-American senator. In 2010, he ran as an independent write-in candidate for governor.

Jenkins, a Bates College graduate and accomplished martial artist, joins 18 other candidates running for governor in Maine in 2018. He is one of three independents who have filed to run.

