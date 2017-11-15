Former mayor of Lewiston and Auburn files to run for governor

John Jenkins, the former mayor of Lewiston and then Auburn, will run for governor as an independent, according to a filing with the Maine Ethics Commission.

Jenkins, who has not yet publicly announced his campaign, filed as a privately financed candidate on Monday.

In addition to separate stints as mayor of the Twin Cities, Jenkins is a former one-term Democratic state senator. He won the Senate District 21 seat against a Republican incumbent in 1995 to become Maine’s first African-American senator. In 2010, he ran as an independent write-in candidate for governor.

Jenkins, a Bates College graduate and accomplished martial artist, joins 18 other candidates running for governor in Maine in 2018. He is one of three independents who have filed to run.