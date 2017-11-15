Group seeks to expand protections to cover historic village homes

Ioanna Raptis | The York Weekly | BDN Ioanna Raptis | The York Weekly | BDN

The Historic District Commission would like to expand the village historic district on York Street perhaps as far as Route 1, in an effort to preserve the architectural integrity of many stately homes on the road. And it is now seeking to hire a consultant to begin that work in earnest.

Town Planner Dylan Smith sent out requests for proposals to contract with a professional to conduct a survey of houses beginning just west of the First Parish Church property and extending out to Route 1. The funding for the $8,500 contract comes from a federal grant through the Maine Historic Preservation Commission.

According to HDC member Scott Stevens, the survey will continue the work conducted in a 2000 survey. The contractor will not come onto property but will take photos from public ways, add that to a database of existing information on the house, determine what if any changes have occurred and present an updated report to the HDC.

“It’s a necessary step in the process of considering further protection, by either expanding the existing historic district or creating a new one,” he said. Homeowners of houses in an historic district are required to come before the HDC with plans for any significant changes to the property, which the HDC views through a historic lens.

He said this outer village area has long been an interest of the commission. Particularly on the north side of York Street, a number of 18th and 19th century homes can be found.

“They built their houses facing south to take advantage of solar lighting because they wanted to stay warm,” Smith said. “So when you think of that stretch between First Parish and Route 1, there’s some really great houses along there. Most of them are not protected, so anyone could alter them or tear them down with no restrictions besides what is in normal zoning ordinances.”

Even the more modern homes on the south side are of interest, he said. National historic preservation standards apply to houses 50 years old or more, which certainly encompass many of the mid-20th century buildings on York Street. Stevens said there is a trend in preservation circles to begin to look at such houses.

“The philosophy is very inclusive,” he said. “Why shouldn’t 1950s ranch houses be part of the historic district?”

Asked about the proposed development on the Davis property, which would be included in any subsequent historic district, he said the HDC is concerned with structures that are visible from York Street. If the first houses or condos are farther back off the road, as planned, the development likely would not come under historic district scrutiny.

Although the survey work has to be completed by next September, Stevens anticipates the work will be completed considerably before that. With the documentation in hand, the HDC will hold a series of public hearings and invite residents to express their opinions. He said the goal is to bring something before voters either next November or May 2019.

