PORTLAND, Maine – Officials have identified the body found near Congress Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a utility worker found the body of 57-year-old Edward Blumenthal of Portland in the brush near the Fore River.

Blumenthal was reported missing in September. He was last seen alive on September 9.

Police will continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information, call (207) 874-8575.

