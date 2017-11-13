UMaine basketball teams face early tests Tuesday night

Women’s Basketball

BRYANT UNIVERSITY at MAINE

Time, site: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 1-1, Bryant 0-2

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 4-3, UM 77-52 on 12/17/16

Key players: Maine — 6-1 F Blanca Millan (16.5 points per game, 5 rebounds), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 4 steals per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (7.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7.5 ppg, 2 rpg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (4.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (3 ppg, 3 rpg); Bryant — 5-10 G-F Sydney Holloway (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-8 G Naomi Ashley (10 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg), 5-11 F Kathleen Everson (9 ppg, 3 rpg), 5-7 G Kierra Palmer (6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.5 apg), 5-11 G-F Stephanie Lesko (5.5 ppg), 6-1 F Hannah Scanlan (4 ppg, 2 rpg, 1.5 blocks per game)

Game notes: Palmer led the Northeast Conference in assists last season with 155 (4.8 per game). Holloway was a NEC All-Rookie team selection when she averaged 8.3 ppg and 5.5 rpg. Bryant went 18-14. The Bulldogs have opened the season with road losses at Boston College (65-42) and Brown University (85-62). UMaine lost to Tulane (42-34) and beat Harvard (76-51) in its Tip-Off Tournament. UMaine’s tenacious defensive play has limited opponents to 25.9 percent shooting from the floor including a 21.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. All-Tournament selection Millan scored 28 points and shot a school-record 92.3 percent from the floor (12-for-13) against Harvard.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE at TEXAS TECH

Time, site: Tuesday, 8 p.m.; United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Records: UMaine 0-1, Texas Tech 1-0

Series: First meeting

Key players: Maine — 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (9 ppg, 3 rpg), 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (12 ppg, 3 apg), 6-4 G Danny Evans (11 ppg, 2 apg), 6-7 F Ilija Stojiljkovic (14 ppg, 8 rpg); Texas Tech — 6-3 G Keenan Evans (15 ppg, 4 apg), 6-11 C Tommy Hamilton IV (12 ppg, 4 rpg), 6-8 F Zach Smith (1 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 spg), 6-5 guard Zhaire Smith (14 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg)

Game notes: The 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament continues for UMaine in the Lone Star State against a Texas Tech team coming off a 75-50 win over South Alabama last Friday night. Coach Chris Beard used nine players for between 16 and 24 minutes in his team’s opener, and the Red Raiders limited South Alabama to 30 percent field goal shooting and 24 turnovers. Hamilton, a transfer from DePaul, was solid in his debut for Texas Tech, adding a considerable dose of size to a roster that went 18-14 overall last winter, 6-12 in the Big 12. Evans and Zach Smith were preseason All-Big 12 selections this year. … UMaine seeks to bounce back after its season-opening 85-65 loss at Boston College, a game in which the Black Bears remained competitive through halftime before being outscored 50-37 after intermission. UMaine’s top 3 post players, Fleming, Stojiljkovic and 6-5 Ilker Er, each finished that game with four fouls and can’t afford to repeat that effort against the taller Texas Tech front line. Evans came off the bench to give UMaine a lift against Boston College, contributing 11 points in 22 minutes, and his role could continue to grow as he builds off last summer’s stint with the Great Britain U-20 national team.