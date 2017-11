Monday’s harness racing results from Bangor Raceway

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Monday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,000

Midnight Mass, He Campbell, 11.40 4.20 2.20

Maddie D, Ga Mosher, 2.60 2.10

Steppin Hanover, An Harrington, 4.60

T: 2:00.0.Ex. (3/4) $16.60; Tri.(3/4/1) $186.60

SECOND, Pace, $2,800

Bettor Get Tipsy, Ma Athearn, 3.40 2.60 2.10

My Name Is No, Da Deslandes, 6.00 2.20

Easy Joe, He Campbell, 2.10

T: 2:02.0.Ex. (4/1) $11.40; 1st Half DD (3/4) $14.20

THIRD, Pace, $3,100

Daniel Semalu, He Campbell, 2.60 2.20 2.10

Artzuma, Ga Mosher, 3.60 2.20

Tom And Stan, Da Deslandes, 2.20

T: 1:58.0.Ex. (4/5) $6.80; Tri. (4/5/3) $21.20

FOURTH, Pace, $2,750

Camstar, An Harrington, 6.80 2.20

Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes, 2.20

Reagans Revenge, Sh Thayer,

T: 2:00.3.Ex. (1/3) $8.60

FIFTH, Pace, $3,100

Can’t It Be Me, Ma Athearn, 3.80 2.40 2.10

Touchdown Mindale, Er Davis, 4.20 4.60

Mr Nice Guy, Mi Cushing, 2.60

T: 2:01.1.Ex. (4/1) $6.20; Tri. (4/1/2) $59.60

SIXTH, Pace, $3,000

Lifeontherange, Da Deslandes, 15.40 3.40 3.00

Roman Conqueror N, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.10

Bad As Creek, An Harrington, 4.00

T: 1:58.1.Ex. (2/1) $41.00; Tri. (2/1/3) $136.60

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,500

Ella V Horse, Mi Cushing, 8.40 8.40 4.40

Geisha Girl N, Ma Athearn, 2.60 2.10

Machmeter, Ga Mosher, 3.20

T: 1:57.1.Ex. (5/2) $45.40; Tri. (5/2/7) $188.40; Pick 3 (4/2/a) $31.20

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,100

Miss Annalise, Ga Mosher, 2.60 2.20 2.10

Color Palette K, Ma Athearn, 2.40 2.10

Nuclearccino, He Campbell, 2.10

T: 1:58.4.Ex. (4/1) $6.00; Tri. (4/1/3) $8.40; 1st Half Late Double (5/4) $15.80; Total Handle: $15,884