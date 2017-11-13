Mid-Maine
November 14, 2017
Police looking for missing Rangeley man

By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Maine State Police | BDN
Robert Wetherbee, 75, who police say went missing last week while traveling from his home in Rangeley to a second house in Connecticut.

State police are looking for a Rangeley man who they said has mild dementia and went missing last week.

Robert Wetherbee, 75, likely left his home in the Franklin County town last Wednesday and was expected to travel to a second house in Connecticut, a police spokesman said.

Wetherbee, however, never arrived and his family reported him missing to Connecticut State Police, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Police are seeking public assistance in finding Wetherbee, who they said is bald with blue eyes, stands six feet, one inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Wetherbee left Rangeley in a 2012 blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Maine license plate, McCausland said. Police believe that he was traveling with his dog, a golden retriever.

Police ask that anyone with information about Wetherbee or his vehicle call the Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076, or Connecticut State Police at 860-685-8190.

