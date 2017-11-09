On Deck, a sports calendar for Nov. 9, 2017

BASEBALL

HOULTON — Houlton High School is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 28, 2018; Houlton head coach Jim Castner will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy; sessions available for players in grades 1-12, limited to seven players per coach; sessions offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning; space is limited, registration is underway; visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — Basketball On Court Training offers skill development in groups of one, two and three. For more information, contact Brian McDormand 290-7641.

BANGOR — The Bangor Parks and Recreation Basketball In House League for grades 3-4 and 5-6 is accepting online registrations until midnight Wednesday, Nov. 29, at http://www.bangorparksandrec.com. Registrations after that must be submitted at 647 Main St. The recreational basketball program is geared for all ability levels. Teams will practice once a week and games are played on Saturdays. Minimal travel required, up to 15 miles. Game playing time is split as equally as possible. There are no tryouts and everyone will be put on a team. Late registrations may take up to 48 hours to be placed on a team and special requests may not be granted. Teams will be determined Monday, Dec. 4. A meet and greet will be held Saturday, Dec. 2: grades 3-4 boys, 11 a.m.; grades 3-4 girls, 12:15 p.m.; grades 5-6 boys and girls, 1:30 p.m. No registrations taken at this session. Online registration will reopen after the meet and greet on Saturday, Dec. 2. Prices are $45 for residents; $55 for nonresidents. 992-4490.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate sessions. There will be a second 12-week session held on Sundays at 12:40 p.m. starting in mid-January at the Penobscot Ice Arena located at 90 Acme Rd. Cost is $75. New this year, 3-year-olds skate for $33. For more information contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop atgirlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register visit brewerhockey.org

BREWER — Bangor American Legion’s For Our Vets Purple Heart Run, 3K road race, 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at the Brewer Auditorium and finishing in downtown Bangor; 8:30 a.m. registration, $20 entry fee. Free t-shirt to first 100 registrants

ELLSWORTH — Santa Run 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m., Dec. 3, at Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School, 8 a.m. registration, donations accepted to benefit the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center. Runners are encouraged to come in holiday costumes.

BREWER — The 36th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Sunday, Nov. 19, race-day registration at Brewer High School cafeteria, 11 a.m., race at 1 p.m. on Dirigo Drive, 3-mile road race, one-mile kids fun run; kids race begins at 12:30 p.m., $15 entry fee for 3-mile race, $10 for kids mile. A turkey is awarded to the first-place finishers (male and female) in each age group and division. This is the final race in the Sub 5/Trade Winds Race Series. Contact race director Jeffrey Gordon, 989-4140 or jgordon@breweredu.org

PORTLAND — NRCM’s 10th annual Polar Bear Dip and Dash will be held Sunday, Dec. 31; walk or run a 5K, plunge into the Atlantic Ocean, or both; 5K registration opens at 9 a.m. at the Back Cove Parking lot, race begins at 11 a.m.; dip set for noon at East End Beach. A shuttle will return participants to the Back Cove parking lot after the dip. The non-refundable registration fee to dip, dash, or both is $30 until Nov. 15, then increases to $35.

BANGOR — Husson University Student Government, in partnership with the United Way of Eastern Maine, will hold a 5K fun run and walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, on the Bangor campus. Organizers hope this “Walk for Warmth” will raise $1,500 to help Bangor area families pay for heating oil. Registration and sign-in begin at 9 a.m. at the tent near the Beardsley Meeting House. The walk begins at 10 am. The rain date is Nov. 19. To register online prior to the event visit https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/walk-4-warmth. For information, contact Husson University Student Government at Peabody Hall, Room 121, or at studgov@husson.edu. Registration is $10 per person for those with a Husson identification or $15 for community members. The first 75 registrants get a free T-shirt. Raffle for a variety of prizes.

TRACK & FIELD

GORHAM — University of Southern Maine’s Harry Marra Track & Field Clinic, Nov. 16-18. Marra is a 2016 IAAF World Coach of the Year. Registration includes six sessions with Marra, coaches portfolio, Saturday lunch, Thursday dine and discus. Open to all high school, college, junior college and club coaches. Registration at Eventbrite.com or via mail to: George Towle, USM Track Office, 37 College Ave., Gorham, ME 04038. Fee is $85 before Nov. 1 and $95 after.