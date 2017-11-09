Cops close case on woman’s underwear drawer. Turns out, the cat did it.

Public domain photo by Melissa Wiese | BDN Public domain photo by Melissa Wiese | BDN

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police closed an investigation into reports about someone rifling through a resident’s underwear drawer when the family determined the perpetrator was the family cat, said police Sgt. Kuffer Kaltenborn.

The reports were made by a resident who told police a female family member’s underwear drawer had been rifled through, while there were no signs of forced entry into the home, according to police reports. Kaltenborn said the family and police were “very concerned” about what appeared to be happening, that officers conducted some investigations and were preparing to do more.

“We were working every angle to make sure there was no reason to be concerned,” Kaltenborn said.

On Wednesday, he said, the family returned home and saw their cat going into the undergarments drawer and move clothing around while making a bed for itself. The finding was reported to police, he said.

“Mom was very relieved,” said Kaltenborn, adding police were also pleased to be closing the case without a public safety concern.

