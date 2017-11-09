Wanted: Driver who caused $3 million crack in I-95 overpass

The Maine Department of Transportation is searching for the driver whose truck struck an I-95 overpass in Augusta, causing $3 million in damages.

MDOT wants the driver to pay for the emergency repairs to the overpass and interstate off-ramps.

The unreported collision, which occurred Oct. 3 slightly north of exit 109A, cracked the exterior of the bridge, department spokesman Ted Talbot said.

It likely involved a northbound truck carrying a heavy load and large piece of equipment, he said.

Beginning next week, while the exit 109A ramp is being fixed, southbound drivers should should use exits 113, 112 or 109B, Talbot said.

Repairs are expected to wrap up before Nov. 22, Talbot said. In addition to fixing damages, crews will heighten the overpass by a foot and add a sensor that will flash lights when an oncoming vehicle is too tall to clear the overpass.

MDOT asks that anyone with information about the Oct. 3 collision call 624-3020.