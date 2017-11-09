Addiction treatment center overcharged state of Vermont by $860K, AG says

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says a now-defunct alcohol and drug treatment center overbilled the state for Medicaid services by $860,000.

The Burlington Free Press reports the state filed a claim in bankruptcy court on Monday seeking reimbursement from Maple Leaf Treatment Center in Underhill. The facility closed unexpectedly earlier this year.

Assistant Attorney General Jason Turner said Wednesday that the center was billing for Medicaid services despite not having enough licensed counselors to qualify.

Turner says the state may not be able to collect the money it is owed because of the company’s other debts and obligations. He said the state wants to ensure that former employees receive unpaid wages.

