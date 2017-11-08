Politics
November 09, 2017
Politics Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2017 | Medicaid Expansion | Karen Wrentzel
Politics

Kennebunkport voters ban retail marijuana stores

By Staff, Journal Tribune
Updated:
Dustin Bradford | MCT | BDN
Dustin Bradford | MCT | BDN
An employee of Ganja Gourmet in Denver, Colorado, re-stocks "top shelf" medical marijuana in the business's retail space in this file photo.

Voters in Kennebunkport approved all three local referendum questions on Tuesday.

Question 1 asked residents whether to prohibit retail marijuana establishments and retail marijuana social clubs in their town, which they voted to do, 910-478.

Voters also approved Question 2, 847-448, that amends the land use ordinance to exempt constructing or altering a new accessory apartment from the requirement of obtaining a growth management permit.

Question 3, which amends the waterfront ordinance, was approved 1,157-203. Changes include clarifying the definition of vessel to include work floats, authorizing the harbormaster to remove unmarked and/or unauthorized moorings, requests applicants to demonstrate ownership of vessels at their moorings and allows the harbormaster to use the U.S. mail to send notices to owners.

Kennebunkport voters were against a York County casino, for Medicaid expansion, for a transportation infrastructure bond and for stabilizing pension funding.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like