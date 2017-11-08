Kennebunkport voters ban retail marijuana stores

Dustin Bradford | MCT | BDN Dustin Bradford | MCT | BDN

Voters in Kennebunkport approved all three local referendum questions on Tuesday.

Question 1 asked residents whether to prohibit retail marijuana establishments and retail marijuana social clubs in their town, which they voted to do, 910-478.

Voters also approved Question 2, 847-448, that amends the land use ordinance to exempt constructing or altering a new accessory apartment from the requirement of obtaining a growth management permit.

Question 3, which amends the waterfront ordinance, was approved 1,157-203. Changes include clarifying the definition of vessel to include work floats, authorizing the harbormaster to remove unmarked and/or unauthorized moorings, requests applicants to demonstrate ownership of vessels at their moorings and allows the harbormaster to use the U.S. mail to send notices to owners.

Kennebunkport voters were against a York County casino, for Medicaid expansion, for a transportation infrastructure bond and for stabilizing pension funding.

