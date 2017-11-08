Brewer elects three to its school committee

Brewer voters turned out Tuesday to elect three to the School Committee and a longtime incumbent to the City Council.

School Committee incumbent Mark Farley beat Zachary Arey, 1,048 votes to 651, to serve the remaining one-year term left by former committee member Tammy Smith, who resigned earlier this year. Farley’s term will expire in November 2018.

John Canders and Cynthia Small were elected in a four-person race for two available three-year term eats. Small received 936 votes and Canders pulled in 731 votes.

Candidates Trudy Irene Scee received 698 votes and Kathleen Cooney received 505 votes.

Incumbent Joseph Ferris, the city’s lone candidate for City Council, was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term with 1,736 votes. Ferris has been on the five-person council for 15 years and served as mayor in 2005 and 2011.

In the city of approximately 9,100 residents, 2,103 ballots were cast, according to City Clerk Ronda Hogan.

