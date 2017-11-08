Canadian Mounties arrest 5 naked suspects after alleged kidnapping

NISKU, Alberta — Police arriving at a car crash in western Canada found five naked people inside, and ended up accusing them of kidnapping a mother, her father and her baby.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Laurel Scott said the mother, baby and the woman’s father had been taken from a home and forced into a vehicle against their will. While the car was being driven, the adult male, who was in the trunk, managed to escape. Shortly after that the woman escaped with the baby.

Authorities said a passer-by offered assistance and secured all three in his truck before the suspects’ vehicle rammed the rear of the truck and ended up in the ditch.

Three adults among the suspects remained in custody facing charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest, police said. The other two suspects were youths and released without charges.

Officials said the three people who were kidnapped were not injured.

The investigation continued but officials believed drugs or alcohol might have been a factor.

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.