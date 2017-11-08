Domestic and Sexual Violence
November 09, 2017
Former New England TV news anchor: My son was sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey

By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
    Former Boston television news anchor Heather Unruh holds back tears while speaking Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Boston, about the alleged sexual assault of her teenage son by actor Kevin Spacey in the summer of 2016 on Nantucket. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
    In this April 27, 2015 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the Q&A Screening of "The House Of Cards" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Netflix says Spacey is out at "House of Cards" after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Netflix says in a statement Friday night, Nov. 3, 2017, that it's cutting all ties with Spacey, and will not be involved with any further production of "House of Cards" that includes him.

A former longtime television news anchor in Boston said Wednesday that Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son last year at a Nantucket restaurant, multiple media outlets reported.

Heather Unruh, who won four regional Emmy Awards during her decade as an anchor at WCVB television, is the latest to come forward with claims of inappropriate behavior by Spacey after “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp said last month the older star climbed on top of him decades ago when he was 14.

The television and movie-streaming service Netflix put an abrupt end to its relationship with Spacey, cutting him from the hit political drama “House of Cards,” among other projects, as accusations against the actor have begun to mount.

The claims against Spacey come against a backdrop of more widespread allegations of rape and molestation by powerful men in Hollywood and politics, with movie producer Harvey Weinstein having been accused by more than a dozen women of a range of disturbing encounters, including rape.

Unruh, who held a news conference with her attorney Wednesday, told reporters that Spacey bought drinks for her 18-year-old son at a dimly lit restaurant last year, then touched his genitals without permission, according to CBS Boston. She said her son fled to a family member’s home nearby before anything further happened.

Unruh said her son at the time was “star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man, who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim.”

Spacey did not immediately respond to the latest allegations. He said after Rapp spoke out last month that he didn’t remember the encounter, but was “beyond horrified” by what he described as likely being “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He offered Rapp a “sincere apology.”

