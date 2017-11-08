Watch: A sneak peek into a new play about veterans at a camp on a pond in Maine

Orono playwright Travis G. Baker’s newest play, “The Dogs Pond,” is a work in progress. But you wouldn’t think so, given the stunned silence in the room before emphatic applause. In late October the BDN and AARP presented a reading of the play as part of the Dirigo Speaks series at the Bangor Public Library.

“The Dogs Pond” centers on a small band of veterans of our most recent wars, Owen, Stills and Bergsey, who have gathered for a reunion organized by Owen’s brother Carter at their uncle’s fishing camp cabin on the Dogs Pond in Maine.

Baker’s vivid characters are each flawed and compelling, and as veterans in the audience told us after the reading, they felt true to life. We hope a full performance of “The Dogs Pond” comes to Maine audiences soon. But until then, please enjoy this short sneak peek.

“The Dogs Pond” cast:

–Arthur Morrison – Uncle Pete

–Marshall Mays – Carter

–Daniel Kennedy – Stills

–Nathan Roach – Owen

–Doug Meswarb – Enfield

–Travis G. Baker – Bergsey

Video by Josh O’Donnell