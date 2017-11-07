UMaine women pick up Hockey East victory over Northeastern

Senior left wing Catherine Tufts scored a pair of goals and Michelle Weis and Alyson Matteau scored goals just 2:17 apart midway through the second period to snap a 1-1 tie and lead the University of Maine women’s hockey team to a 4-2 Hockey East win over Northeastern University at Alfond Arena in Orono on Tuesday night.

UMaine improved to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in Hockey East while Northeastern fell to 5-6-1 and 3-3, respectively.

Weis scored a shorthanded goal at the 10:25 mark of the second period, and Matteau followed with an even-strength tally.

Veronika Pettey pulled Northeastern within 3-2 late in the second period, but Tufts’ power play goal at the 9:19 mark of the third period gave the Black Bears a valuable insurance goal.

Tufts had opened the scoring 32 seconds into the second period, but Matti Hartman drew the Huskies level 5:35 later.

Vendula Pribylova and Tereza Vanisova had two assists each for UMaine with Brooke Stacey, Brittany Kucera and Anna Zikova notching one apiece. Carly Jackson made 20 saves.

Ainsley MacMillan, Brooke Hobson and McKenna Brand had assists for Northeastern and Brittany Bugalski had 20 stops.

