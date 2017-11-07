Late Maine lawmaker’s husband will succeed her in Lisbon seat

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

The husband of the late Rep. Gina Mason easily won a Tuesday special election to succeed her in the Maine House of Representatives.

Unofficial totals said that Rick Mason, a 60-year-old Lisbon Falls excavation company owner, captured 57 percent of votes to win his wife’s Lisbon seat in the Legislature after she died in September at age 57. The Republican beat Democrat Scott Gaiason.

Rick Mason is the father of Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, R-Lisbon Falls, who is running for governor in 2018. Rick Mason will be the third consecutive member of his extended family to hold the seat — Gina Mason took it over from her cousin, Dale Crafts.

Rick Mason was heavily favored to win the seat in the Republican-leaning district covering all of Lisbon. It doesn’t change his party’s calculus in the House, where Democrats will hold a 74-69 advantage over Republicans with six independents and one Green Independent Party member.

