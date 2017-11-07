Incumbent Kathy Wilson wins Brunswick’s only contested race

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Voters on Tuesday returned incumbent at-large Town Councilor Kathy Wilson to her seat for another three years in the only contested race this year.

Wilson bested challenger Whitney Parrish 2,960 to 2,524, according to preliminary results from Town Clerk Fran Smith.

Christopher Watkinson, the sole candidate for the District 5 council seat being vacated by Daniel Harris, was elected with 641 votes.

James M. Mason, who also ran unopposed, was elected to the District 7 council seat with 824 votes, succeeding Sarah Brayman.

Current Brunswick School Board Vice Chairman James S. Grant was re-elected to represent District 5 on the board and District 7 representative Sarah N. Singer will retain her seat.

Both candidates ran unopposed for the three-year terms.

No results were immediately available Tuesday night for the at-large seat on the board, for which incumbent William H. Thompson was the only candidate.