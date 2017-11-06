Maine elections chief expects no more than 30 percent of eligible Mainers will vote

Missing Credit Missing Credit

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s top election official is predicting a “low to moderate” turnout on Election Day.

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and whether to approve a third casino in southern Maine. Also on the statewide ballot are bonds and a constitutional amendment that deals with the state pension program.

[Everything you need to know to vote in Maine on Nov. 7]

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says he expects turnout on the order of 20 percent to 30 percent of the voting age population in Maine.

He says several local referendums like the merger proposal for Lewiston and Auburn are generating big interest in an off-year election.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.