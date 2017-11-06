LePage pot bill veto draws Maine lawmakers back to Augusta

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

The Legislature is scheduled to return to the State House on Monday afternoon to finish its work for the 2017 special session that began Oct. 23.

There is just one pressing order of business — voting on Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill that would establish rules for sales and taxation of recreational marijuana in Maine — so it should be quick.

Among the possible scenarios is that lawmakers will try to revive a failed Republican-led effort from last month to delay the sales and taxation system until 2019. Otherwise, the proposed retail sales system as it was enacted by the citizen referendum in 2016 will take effect by the end of this year.

There is little time for that so it’s unlikely the Legislature would leave town without either saving the vetoed bill or putting another moratorium in place. There are a few other items of a routine nature on the House and Senate calendars.

The chambers are supposed to convene at 4 p.m. This will likely be the last time all of Maine’s legislators gather at the State House before the beginning of the 128th Legislature’s second session in early January 2018.

