Man who tried to ‘evade’ Bangor police claimed to be dead Delawarean

The man who attempted to dash past police Friday was dead — at least that’s what his ID said.

Displaying unusually mobility for someone claiming to be a deceased Delaware resident, the man who exited a Bangor apartment building Friday afternoon initially tried to “evade” the officers waiting outside, a Bangor police spokesman said.

Police had arrived at 176 Court Street around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight in the area. What they found was a man who had no serious injuries, but also no wallet.

The “victim,” who police did not name, said his wallet was missing and claimed he’d been assaulted by 59-year old Bangor resident Harrell Spann, according to a statement from Sgt. Wade Betters.

With the alleged attacker vanished from the scene, police proceeded to an apartment Spann shares with his 33-year-old son, Benjamin Birmingham. Police had been told the pair were inside, so, when no one answered the door, the officers applied for a search warrant and “surrounded the building,” Betters said.

As the cops waited outside, a third man emerged from the apartment and, after failing to “evade” police, provided a name and Delaware ID. Both turned out to be fake.

Bangor officer Dan Perez reach out to Delaware authorities and learned that the man picutured on the ID not only wasn’t the one they had in custody. He also wasn’t alive.

The man who’d popped out of the apartment was, in fact, Dominique Hill, a 24-year-old Brooklyn, New York, resident with several outstanding arrest warrants, according to the statement.

Police said they arrested Hill and charged him with drug possession, drug trafficking, unpaid fines and a probation revocation.

After getting the warrant, police found Spann, Birmingham and the missing wallet inside the apartment.

Police said they arrested Spann and charged him with aggravated criminal trespass, assault and theft. Birmingham failed a drug test and was arrested and charged with violating his bail conditions, according to the statement.

Police said all three men had “significant” criminal histories and were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

On Saturday, a Bangor officer could not provide more information about the dead Delaware man.

