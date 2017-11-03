Skowhegan rallies past Brewer in ‘B’ North football semifinal

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The vaunted offense of the Skowhegan football team was held in check for a half Friday night.

But there was no stopping the Indians for the full contest, as the Indians rallied behind senior wideout-defensive back Jon Bell and junior quarterback Marcus Christopher to edge Brewer 18-13 in a Class B North semifinal at Reggie Clark Memorial Field.

Top-ranked Skowhegan (6-3) hosts No. 2 Lawrence of Fairfield (6-3) in a Nov. 10 regional final. Lawrence edged No. 6 Brunswick 17-12 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Skowhegan outlasted Lawrence 58-56 in their regular-season meeting.

No. 5 Brewer ends its season with a 5-5 record.

Skowhegan trailed 10-0 at intermission before Bell made his presence felt.

He had two pass interceptions and two touchdown receptions in the third quarter alone. The first pick set up a 64-yard scoring play on a pass to the left flat from junior quarterback Marcus Christopher that drew the Indians within 10-6 with 7:09 left in the period.

A 65-yard run by Bryant Kiley quickly moved Brewer inside the Skowhegan 5, but the Indians stopped Witches’ rushing attempts on first and second down before Bell intercepted a Cody Wood pass in the end zone to end the threat.

Skowhegan drove 80 yards to take its first lead at 12-10 on a 31-yard pass down the right sideline from Christopher to Bell with 2:58 left in the third period.

Jacob McCluskey returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards to give Brewer good field position, and Andrew Kiley made it pay off with a 21-yard field goal to give Brewer a 13-12 lead 52 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The lead was short-lived, as Christopher capped off Skowhegan’s next possession by racing around right end 13 yards to the end zone to restore the Indians to an 18-13 lead.

Brewer moved into Skowhegan territory after Bryant Kiley converted on one fourth-down run, but an incompletion on a subsequent fourth-and-6 play gave Skowhegan possession with 4:44 to play.

Christopher ran for 20 yards on a third-down play to keep the ball away from Brewer’s offense, and Hunter Washburn added another long run on the next play to move the ball deep into Witches’ territory as the Indians were able to run out the clock.

While a shootout could have been anticipated between these teams, the defenses were dominant during the first half — particularly by Brewer, which limited a Skowhegan team that had scored more than 50 points in each of its last three games to 61 total yards and no points over the first 24 minutes of play.

Brewer’s defensive front mustered consistent pressure against Skowhegan quarterback Christopher while the secondary allowed for few open Indians receivers.

Brewer drove 66 yards in 11 plays — all on the ground — to take a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run by Andrew Kiley with 7:55 left in the opening quarter. Bryce Largay began the march with a 17-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and Bryant Kiley added 23 yards on five carries.

Skowhegan got the ball at the Brewer 36-yard line with 3:59 left in the opening period on a pass interception by Sean Savage, but the Indians could get nothing going offensively and were unable to take advantage of the good field position.

McCluskey stripped Christopher of the ball midway through the second quarter and teammate Tyler Bean made the recovery to give Brewer possession near midfield, and while the Witches couldn’t capitalize immediately the field position paid off later.

Brewer’s final possession of the half seemed destined to be scoreless, with the Witches facing third-and-30 at midfield entering the final seconds.

But Wood found McCluskey for a 25-yard pass to the Skowhegan 25 and Bean capitalized on the wind at his back to drill a 37-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with one second left in the first half.