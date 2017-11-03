Number of Mainers without power drops below 100,000

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — Four days after an “unprecedented’ wind and rain storm knocked out power for more than 400,000 customers across the state, Central Maine Power reported Thursday night that the number had been reduced to about 80,000.

About 4,000 customers of Emera Maine, which services most of the northern and central parts of the state, remained without power Thursday night.

Lineworkers have arrived in Maine throughout the week to assist in the recovery, and on Thursday another 400 joined them, with more expected Friday, according to a CMP release.

Crews will work around the clock to restore the majority of remaining outages by late Saturday, according to the release. But homes on remote camp roads and in areas where flooding or downed trees still block access may not be back online until next week.

Early Friday morning, the majority of outages remained in Kennebec and Cumberland counties, with 14,073 and 12,515 customers still without power, respectively. More than 9,000 customers were still down in Lincoln County, and roughly 5,000 each in Penobscot, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and York counties.

On Thursday, 50 crews were deployed across Greater Bangor to restore the remaining 4,000 outages, Emera Maine spokeswoman Judy Long said. The company expected that 90 percent of southern Penobscot County, including Bangor, would be restored by 10 p.m. Friday.

Showers were predicted for Friday, although temperatures were unseasonably mild.

A number of midcoast communities including Wiscasset, Brunswick and Topsham, were scheduled to hold trick or treating after postponing the traditional Halloween festivities due to concerns about downed lines and lack of light.

Between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday, the city of Bangor will provide food vouchers at Hannaford or Shaw’s for any resident who needs assistance. Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits do not qualify but can contact the Department of Health and Human Services, at 561-4100 to see their options. Any other resident needing assistance just needs to bring proof of residency to Bangor Health and Community Services, at 103 Texas Ave.

Staff reporter Alex Acquisto contributed to this report.