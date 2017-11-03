State
November 04, 2017
Maine teen accused of killing parents to be tried as adult

By AP
Exiles Motorcycle Club | BDN
Antonio (left) and Alice Balcer can be seen in this undated photo.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A judge says a Maine teenager charged with killing his parents will face murder charges as an adult.

Andrew Balcer is accused of stabbing Alice and Antonio Balcer to death a year ago. He was 17 at the time and turns 19 next month.

[Maine teen allegedly told dispatcher he killed mom, dad, dog on Halloween]

Judge Eric Walker issued an order on Thursday saying Andrew Balcer should face the charges in the adult system. He also certified the case to go forward to a grand jury.

During an October hearing, prosecutors argued that Balcer should be tried as an adult. He could face 25 years to life in prison on each murder count.

[Details to emerge about Maine teen’s alleged Halloween killing of parents]

Balcer’s attorney says his client should remain in the juvenile court system.

Court testimony revealed that Balcer told a police dispatcher he “snapped” on the night of the stabbings.

