Five UM field hockey players earn America East honors

University of Maine juniors Casey Crowley and Samantha Wagg were named to America East’s East Division field hockey all-star team for the second straight year.

They are joined on the divisional all-star squad by junior Libby Reidl, a former AE All-Rookie Team selection for the Black Bears, while classmate Cassandra Mascarenhas claimed an All-Rookie Team berth and Emily Hindle earned All-Academic honors.

The Black Bears finished the regular season at 12-5 overall and shared the East Division title with Albany with a 6-2 conference record.

UMaine lost the tiebreaker to Albany and will be the second seed for the America East Tournament that begins Friday at Lowell, Massachusetts. UMaine will face West Division third seed the University of the Pacific (9-8, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m..

Riedl, a forward from Port Moody, British Columbia, shared the team lead in points with Brianna Ricker with 24 and led the team with 10 assists to go with seven goals. Her 10 assists were second best in the conference.

Wagg, a center back from Melbourne, Australia, is second on the team with eight goals and also has seven assists for 23 points. Wagg shares the team lead with two game-winning goals.

Crowley, a midfielder from from New Plymouth, New Zealand, has three goals and six assists and is a key component on the defensive side of the ball.

Mascarenhas, a back from Mississauga, Ontario, has been an important defender for the Black Bears and one reason they have allowed a league-low 1.46 goals per game. That is also 19th best in the country.

Hindle, a back from Perth, Australia, has a 3.86 grade point average as an exercise science major. She also has three goals — two game-winners — and six assists.

