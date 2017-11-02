4,000 still without power in Bangor

Erin Rhoda | BDN Erin Rhoda | BDN

Power crews restored electricity to more than 3,000 Bangor customers Wednesday, but a large swath of the city’s west side was still in the dark on Thursday morning.

About 4,000 customers, who mostly live on the west site of Bangor, woke up for a fourth day without power on Thursday, following Monday’s historic storm that snapped trees and buckled power lines. Another 16,750 in the greater Bangor region are still without power, Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow said.

Crews are expected to restore power to the Webster Avenue substation by mid-afternoon on Thursday, meaning another 500 customers in the Hammond Street corridor could have power by Thursday night, Emera Maine spokeswoman Judy Long said Thursday.

Every circuit in Bangor that powers more than 100 customers will also be serviced on Thursday, Long said.

Emera Maine crews did restore power to about 3,100 customers during the day Wednesday mostly on the east side of Bangor, Long said.

Conlow, who met with Fire Chief Thomas Higgins and Emera representatives Thursday morning, said crews will be focusing on fixing the two biggest substations: one on Webster Avenue, which serves 500 customers, and another in Hampden, which serves 700 customers in Bangor. Emera still expects that 90 percent of southern Penobscot County, including Bangor, will be restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Fifty crews were deployed across greater Bangor to service the remaining 4,000 on Thursday, Long said. Power was still out for much of Bangor’s west side, between Interstate 95 and Main Street, on the south side of Hammond Street.

Power was restored in neighborhoods on Wednesday mostly on the city’s east side, including most of the Little City neighborhood, the tree streets, parts of the Broadway street corridor and the Capehart neighborhood.

On Friday, Nov. 3, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the city will provide food vouchers at Hannaford or Shaw’s for any resident who needs assistance. Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits do not qualify but can contact the Department of Health and Human Services, at 561-4100 to see their options. Any other resident needing assistance just needs to bring proof of residency to Bangor Health and Community Services, at 103 Texas Ave.

