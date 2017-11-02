Local educators say move to all-day kindergarten a big boost for student growth

Photo courtesy of SAD 35 | BDN Photo courtesy of SAD 35 | BDN

A review of all-day kindergarten highlighted the School Administrative District 35 board meeting this week.

“Two months into the new school year, we wanted to determine how kindergarten is now different, what impact it has had on students, and what impact it has had on rising first-graders than in years past,” Heidi Early-Hersey, SAD 35′s director of learning, told board members at their Wednesday night meeting.

According to several kindergarten teachers at the Nov. 1 meeting, the all-day version has reaped significant results for students.

“The growth of my students has been amazing,” said Michele Rider, kindergarten teacher at Central Elementary School in South Berwick. “Last year, we eventually had to go to first-grade teachers for their books since our kids had all outgrown the kindergarten books.”

“We were able to build more significant play times which led to greater social and emotional development,” Rider added, pointing to non-academic growth.

Eliot Elementary School Principal Maureen Goering said her first-grade teachers have been pleased with the advanced standing of their incoming students. “These teachers are now ready to do bigger and better things with their new students in their classrooms,” she said.

Goering’s assessment was echoed in a hand-out at the meeting featuring anecdotal observations from other first-grade teachers. “My first-grade class that I have had for two days now seems like they are at least in January of a typical first-grade year,” said one teacher.

New this year, the all-day kindergarten program featured a staggered opening to the school year. During the first three days of school, parents and their students were invited to attend an hour-long orientation before starting class.

“The parents and their children got to meet their teachers and at the same time students were able to tour their classroom,” Hersey told the board.

These meetings enabled teachers to assess student needs. “We were able to meet them where they are at,” said Maureen Doran of Central School. “We could figure out which kid knew their letters and who needed support academically. It made a huge difference for working with our students from day one.”

Hersey pointed to statistics indicating 47 percent of incoming first-graders needed academic help in 2002-2003 school year while this year just 19 percent required such support.

Summarizing the impact of all-day kindergarten, Central School Principal Nina D’Aran said, “I can’t believe the difference that quality time has meant for our students.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.