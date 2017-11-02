Domestic and Sexual Violence
November 02, 2017
Domestic and Sexual Violence Latest News | Poll Questions | Obamacare | Storm Coverage | Russia Investigation
Domestic and Sexual Violence

Report outlines additional cases of sex abuse at NH prep school

The Associated Press
Jim Cole | AP | BDN
Jim Cole | AP | BDN
This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The prep school released a report in May 2017 detailing allegations of sexual abuse against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released late Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, includes five staffers not previously identified, and outlines abuse that occurred up to 2009. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

An independent investigation into sexual misconduct at a New Hampshire prep school has expanded to include 18 former faculty and staff members dating back decades.

St. Paul’s School released a report in May detailing allegations against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released Wednesday includes five staffers never identified before and outlines abuse that occurred up to 2009.

St. Paul’s requested the investigation last year following reports about Howard White, who was fired from St. George’s School in Rhode Island for sexual misconduct in 1974 and had previously worked at St. Paul’s.

Rector Michael Hirschfeld said in a letter to parents the accounts of abuse were “upsetting” as was the fact that the school had failed to protect students.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like