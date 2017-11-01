Bode Miller, decorated Olympic skier with Maine ties, retires and joins NBC broadcast

Brennan Linsley | AP | BDN Brennan Linsley | AP | BDN

Bode Miller, a New Hampshire native who attended a prestigious ski academy in Maine, announced his retirement from competitive skiing after racking up more Olympic medals than any other U.S. skier, according to multiple media reports.

Miller announced his retirement on Tuesday and will reportedly join the NBC broadcast team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as an analyst.

Miller, 40, has six Olympic medals, including a gold medal in 2010 in Vancouver.

Miller was born in Easton, New Hampshire, and later attended the Carrabassett Valley Academy ski school in Maine.

He is known for having an almost reckless, go-for-broke approach on the slopes, which helped him to to the top of the Olympic podium, but also was blamed for spectacular crashes and a series of high-profile failures in the 2006 Olympic Games. He was also known for generating controversy off the slopes, once drawing criticism for telling “60 Minutes” he skied drunk the night before, for instance.

Miller, who last skied competitively in February 2015, told NBC his retirement has been “a long time coming,” adding that “skiing is just so dangerous and risky, and there’s so much there that can go bad for you.”

“I never really feel like I miss anything,” he told NBC. “I had such a long career. I think things ran their course. I tend to process things pretty much real time. I think that I was aware as I went through it I made sure I got the most out of skiing and my experiences. … I definitely don’t have regrets about the way that I did things.”

