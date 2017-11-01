LePage heads back to DC to testify on Pingree waterfront bill

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is expected to head to Washington, D.C., again Thursday, this time to testify on a bill sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District that’s designed to strengthen working waterfronts.

It’s not clear what LePage has to say about the proposal, which is co-sponsored by Virginia Republican Rob Wittman. However, the governor appears on a witness list published by the Subcommittee on Water, Power and Oceans.

An advisory by Pingree’s office says the bill establishes a grant program to coastal states to help preserve and expand access to coastal waters for commercial fishing, recreational guiding, aquaculture, boat building and other business uses.

The governor’s trip to Washington, D.C., is his second this week and his third during the past two weeks. He has made multiple trips to the nation’s capital since President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

