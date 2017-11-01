Ex-UMaine employee charged with theft of students’ tuition money, record tampering

A former employee of the bursar’s office at the University of Maine was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 and altering a student’s record.

Amanda Richard, 38, of Old Town was charged with one count of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B crime, and four counts of tampering with a public document, a Class D crime.

Richard worked at the bursar’s office in Orono for more than two years, according the Maine attorney general’s office. Between Jan. 23, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2016, she allegedly took cash students had paid the university toward their tuition and room and board. The indictment did not list an exact amount.

On four separate occasions, Richard also unblocked the financial account of a relative so the student could register for classes, Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said Wednesday.

The theft and tampering charges are unrelated, the prosecutor said.

Due to financial controls in place, the theft was discovered and Richard left her position at the end of 2016, Robbin said.

Efforts to reach a University of Maine spokeswoman were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.

The case was initially investigated by the University of Maine police, who turned it over to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office, she said. That office in turn asked the attorney general’s financial crimes unit to handle prosecution.

An arraignment date has not been set. Once it is scheduled, Richard is expected to plead not guilty to the charges. Bail will then be set and the case will proceed toward trial.

If convicted, Richard faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the theft charge. She faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on the tampering charges if convicted.

