Some regional soccer finals may be played Thursday

While most of the North and South regional championship games for high school soccer are on tap for Wednesday, as many as four of those contests may not be played until Thursday.

That’s because three boys and one girls regional semifinals were delayed to Tuesday because of two significant storms in the past week. The first came last Wednesday and Thursday and caused postponement of several quarterfinal matchups and then Monday’s mix of heavy rain and extreme wind gusts forced the rescheduled semifinals to be pushed back an additional day.

Those boys semifinals played Tuesday were a Class B North semifinal matching No. 6 Hermon at No. 2 Washington Academy of East Machias, a Class C North game sending No. 5 Houlton to No. 1 Fort Kent, and a Class D South game sending No. 3 Temple Academy of Waterville to No. 2 Buckfield.

The remaining girls semifinal was No. 7 Cape Elizabeth at No. 3 Greely of Cumberland Center in Class B South.

The winners of those semifinals and their championship-game opponents — Winslow in B North, George Stevens Academy in C North and Richmond in D South boys, and Yarmouth in B South girls — will have the option of squaring off either on the originally scheduled day for regional finals on Wednesday or move it back a day to Thursday, said Maine Principals’ Association assistant executive director Mike Bisson, liaison to the organization’s soccer committee.

Bisson added that if teams choose to play Thursday they must also provide an alternate site to play in case of less-than-ideal weather. Showers are being forecast for Thursday, he said.

All state championship matches for boys and girls soccer are scheduled for Saturday, with Classes A and D at Hampden Academy and Classes B and C at Deering High School in Portland.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.