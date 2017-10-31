Outdoors
Vermont wardens accuse man of illegally killing moose, dragging it behind truck

By AP

Vermont wildlife officials have accused a man of poaching a moose cow out of season, dragging the animal behind his truck for 11 miles and leaving it to rot by the side of the road.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says 20-year-old Gerin Fortin, of Irasburg, was arrested Sunday.

Wardens say the moose was shot at night on Sept. 23 in Westmore. They say the animal was lactating and likely had a calf with it.

Vermont’s top game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, called the case “particularly heinous.”

It’s not immediately known if Fortin is being represented by an attorney. The Associated Press was unable to reach anyone at a phone number that appeared to be Fortin’s.

He’s charged with six violations, including taking game by illegal means and in a closed season and two counts of shooting from a motor vehicle.

