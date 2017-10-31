Police: Hunters be aware of two missing persons

Courtesy of Maine State Police | BDN Courtesy of Maine State Police | BDN

As deer hunting season progresses, state police are urging hunters to be aware of two people who went missing more than a year ago.

Diana Estey, 71, of Medford, and Russell Burnett, 48, of Franklin, both went missing in Maine more than a year ago. The two disappearances are not related, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said in a release.

Extensive searches have been conducted for Burnett and Estey in their respective communities by the Maine Warden Service, state police and sheriff’s offices in the counties in which they went missing. However, the searches have failed to turn up any signs of either missing person.

State police are asking hunters to be aware of these two missing people and to report anything they think might be connected to their disappearances.

Estey disappeared from her home in Medford in November 2016. She is 5’2” and weighs about 95 pounds with gray hair and glasses.

Burnett disappeared from his home in Franklin in February, and was believed to be wearing a maroon sweatshirt, a green or gray Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to call State Police in Bangor at (207) 973-3700.

